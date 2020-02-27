$306.83 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post sales of $306.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.70 million and the highest is $308.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $310.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.