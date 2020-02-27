$309.47 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post sales of $309.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $314.90 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $279.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE FSS opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

