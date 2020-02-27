31,915 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,982,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

