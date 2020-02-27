3,600 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $338.28 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.31 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.74 and a 200-day moving average of $364.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.