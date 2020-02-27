38,478 Shares in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,342,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

SP stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $838.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

