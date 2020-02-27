3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

DDD stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 5,227,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.