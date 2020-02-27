3DCoin Trading Down 36.2% Over Last Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 417.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $138.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

