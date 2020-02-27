40,000 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 672,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

URBN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.29. 1,934,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.