44,958 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Bought by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned about 2.00% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 125,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

