462,703 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 462,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 874,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after acquiring an additional 481,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,067 shares of company stock valued at $477,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

NYSE:TEX opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.54%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

