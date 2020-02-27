47,930 Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Etsy by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

