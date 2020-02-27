52,243 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,243 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,736,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

