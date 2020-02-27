58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for 58.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08.

WUBA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.66.

Shares of WUBA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 74,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. 58.com has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $74.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in 58.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,047,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 24.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,623 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after purchasing an additional 769,734 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

