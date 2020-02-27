58,279 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 3,367,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,854. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

