6,540 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,607,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,212. The company has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.