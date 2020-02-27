$71.52 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report sales of $71.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.83 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $69.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $296.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.70 million to $298.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $314.34 million, with estimates ranging from $312.70 million to $315.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million.

BRKL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $478,300 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,491,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 137,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 138,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

