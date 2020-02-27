$77.96 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post $77.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. LivePerson reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $352.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.40 million to $353.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $431.21 million, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $440.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,123 shares of company stock worth $2,102,520 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in LivePerson by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.87.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.