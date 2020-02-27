7,700 Shares in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WABCO by 2,894.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of WABCO by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 602,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,942 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of WABCO by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of WABCO by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.11. 1,812,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,879. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.