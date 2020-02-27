8,000 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Casey’s General Stores makes up 1.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.31. 280,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $166.67. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

