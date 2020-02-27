80,901 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $109.28. 1,642,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $109.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.