8,493 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $11.43 on Thursday, hitting $224.09. 1,359,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.03. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.00 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

