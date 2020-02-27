$887.99 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $887.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.00 million and the lowest is $862.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $933.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

