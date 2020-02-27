9,078 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 129,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,250. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.04. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.