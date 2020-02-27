93,300 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Davita as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter worth about $5,730,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Davita by 89.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

