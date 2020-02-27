Aaron’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

AAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.52. 470,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. Northcoast Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

