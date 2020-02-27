Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.