Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $4,835,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.19. 8,654,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

