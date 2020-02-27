AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,177,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,808. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.