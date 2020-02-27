AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 14,177,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,808. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

