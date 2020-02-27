Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.36 Per Share

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 15.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.34. The firm has a market cap of $345.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54. Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst has a one year low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 124.96 ($1.64).

About Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

