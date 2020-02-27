Abyss Token Market Cap Tops $1.92 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinPlace, Indodax and Ethfinex. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $656,200.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00496879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.24 or 0.06500812 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005423 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, BitForex, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, Hotbit, ZBG, HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinPlace, YoBit, Indodax and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.