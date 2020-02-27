AC3 (AC3) Price Down 25% Over Last Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. AC3 has a market cap of $206,260.00 and $3.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

