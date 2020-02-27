Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 30th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

