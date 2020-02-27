Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 1,182,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

