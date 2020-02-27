ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,525. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.82.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.