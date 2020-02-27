ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 2.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $814,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,787,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock worth $15,482,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.