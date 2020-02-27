Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XLRN. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,509. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

