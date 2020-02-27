Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 376.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $279.55 million, a PE ratio of -153.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

