AceD Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market cap of $65,530.00 and $143.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AceD has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004600 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001162 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,729,114 coins and its circulating supply is 10,712,814 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

