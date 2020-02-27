ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$4.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.37. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.43.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

