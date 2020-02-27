Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.79) per share for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACRS. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

ACRS stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 813,581 shares during the period. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,039 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

