Actinium Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $353,377.00 and approximately $3,888.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00053024 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,510,650 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.