Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 30th total of 25,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

