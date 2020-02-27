Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2020

GOLF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.57. 606,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,605. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

