Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 169,145 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,379 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

