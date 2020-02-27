Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,577. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares in the company, valued at $105,099,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock worth $140,014,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

