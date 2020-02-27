Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ABC stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$3.06 ($2.17). 5,190,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.38. Adelaide Brighton has a one year low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a one year high of A$5.01 ($3.55).

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

