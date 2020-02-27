AdEx Price Reaches $0.0928 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Gatecoin and Liqui. During the last week, AdEx has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $412,933.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.02591955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00220499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00130165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

