AdHive Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a total market cap of $143,241.00 and $279.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000214 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.