Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,639. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

